Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 56.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,434 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 254.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 16.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 13,058 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the first quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Cummins by 43.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $230.04 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.09. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $200.40 and a one year high of $265.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 37.65%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.