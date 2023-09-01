Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) and Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Financial Review

Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Free Report) and Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Dacotah Banks and Blue Ridge Bankshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dacotah Banks 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Ridge Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Dacotah Banks has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blue Ridge Bankshares has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dacotah Banks and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A Blue Ridge Bankshares -4.68% -3.53% -0.28%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dacotah Banks and Blue Ridge Bankshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dacotah Banks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Blue Ridge Bankshares $175.57 million 0.87 $27.91 million ($0.46) -17.22

Blue Ridge Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Dacotah Banks.

Dividends

Dacotah Banks pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Blue Ridge Bankshares pays out -106.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Ridge Bankshares has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years. Blue Ridge Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

38.3% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Ridge Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blue Ridge Bankshares beats Dacotah Banks on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dacotah Banks

Dacotah Banks, Inc. provides various banking and financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company provides demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans; line of credit, small business administration loans, and other loans. In addition, the company provides credit, debit, and gift cards; and personal insurance, personal investment, wealth management, estate, and trust services. Further, it offers retirement planning, investment management, foundation, endowment, bill paying, and elder care services, as well as cash management and merchant solutions. Additionally, the company provides leasing services, as well as estate planning and estate settlement services. Furthermore, the company offers operating lines of credit, real estate loans, and equipment loans and leases. It also provides crop, homeowner, health, life, farm, and ranch insurance services. It operates across various locations in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Dacotah Banks, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, South Dakota.

About Blue Ridge Bankshares

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, residential mortgages, commercial mortgages, home equity, consumer installment, and guaranteed government loans; and residential mortgage loans and mortgages loans on real estate. In addition, it provides wire, direct deposit payroll, remote deposit, electronic statement, and other services; and property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses, as well as online, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers employee benefit plans and administration services; management services for personal and corporate trusts, including estate planning and settlement, and trust administration, investment and wealth management, and other insurance products; and wholesale and third-party residential mortgage origination services to other financial institutions and credit unions. It operates in Callao, Charlottesville, Chester, Colonial Heights, Culpeper, Fredericksburg, Gordonsville, Harrisonburg, Hartfield, Henrico, Kilmarnock, Louisa, Luray, Martinsville, Midlothian, Mineral, Montross, Orange, Petersburg, Richmond, Shenandoah, Suffolk, Virginia Beach, Warsaw, and White Stone, Virginia; and Greensboro, North Carolina. Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

