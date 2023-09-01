Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Short Interest Update

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a growth of 12.0% from the July 31st total of 35,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Daiwa House Industry Stock Performance

Shares of DWAHY opened at $27.68 on Friday. Daiwa House Industry has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.41.

Daiwa House Industry Company Profile

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction contracts business in Japan and internationally. It operates through six segments: Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Condominiums, Commercial Facilities, Business Facilities, and Environmental Energy. The Detached Houses segment engages in custom-ordered housing and sales of detached houses and lots.

