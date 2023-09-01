DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.70.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of DiamondRock Hospitality

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 711.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 6,242 shares in the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.