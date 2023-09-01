Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 419,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,302 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $18,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 49,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $37.96 and a twelve month high of $49.95.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

