Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 662,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,840 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 27.26% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $20,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 3,248.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,480 shares during the period.

Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COM opened at $29.64 on Friday. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $29.10 and a 52-week high of $31.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.25.

About Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF

The Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Auspice Broad Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad-market index consisting of 12 commodity futures contracts, weighted by historical volatility, which can toggle to cash based on momentum. The fund will also hold short-term fixed income securities as collateral.

