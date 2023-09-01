Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General updated its FY24 guidance to $7.10-8.30 EPS.

Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $138.50 on Friday. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $128.48 and a 52-week high of $261.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $164.88 and a 200 day moving average of $192.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.28.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays decreased their target price on Dollar General from $213.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $256.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.20.

Read Our Latest Report on Dollar General

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 116,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Todd J. Vasos sold 27,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.65, for a total transaction of $4,280,774.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 118,635 shares in the company, valued at $18,584,172.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.25 per share, with a total value of $388,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 116,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,114,880.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in Dollar General by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4,400.0% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.