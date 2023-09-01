Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) PT Raised to $460.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.74% from the stock’s current price.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $431.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.97.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $387.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $374.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.30. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $409.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 427 shares of company stock valued at $170,095. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 281.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 80 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

