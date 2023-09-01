Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.38.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Get Dover alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dover

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

Institutional Trading of Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $148.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. Dover has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.90.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Dover Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.