Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Cut to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

RDY has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.00.

Get Dr. Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RDY

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Trading Down 1.1 %

RDY opened at $67.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.56. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $49.79 and a 52 week high of $73.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 18.11%. The firm had revenue of $820.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.67 million. Analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.4877 dividend. This is a positive change from Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s previous annual dividend of $0.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 12.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company's Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.