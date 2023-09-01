Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Earthstone Energy Price Performance

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $20.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 25.40%. The business had revenue of $370.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. Earthstone Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Earthstone Energy will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Earthstone Energy

In other Earthstone Energy news, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Partners Ii (Us sold 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $72,600,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,868,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,246,757.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 27,001 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 218,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 93,418 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 53,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 40,835 shares during the period. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, operates as an independent oil and gas company in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin in West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend located in southern Gonzales County, Texas.

