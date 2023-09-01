Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.17.

ERJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Embraer from $15.75 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th.

Shares of ERJ stock opened at $15.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.30. Embraer has a one year low of $8.52 and a one year high of $17.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Embraer by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 255.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 187,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 134,452 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 143,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 26,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Embraer by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

