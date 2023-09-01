Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) Cut to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Trading Up 3.3 %

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.84. Emergent BioSolutions has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $25.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $242.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.08). Emergent BioSolutions had a negative net margin of 56.63% and a negative return on equity of 23.29%. The firm had revenue of $337.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 77,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 20,494 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 119.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 513,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 40,390 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Emergent BioSolutions

(Get Free Report)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. Its products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; public health crises; and acute, emergency, and community care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.