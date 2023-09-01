Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Downgraded to “Hold” at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ENR. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Energizer from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Energizer from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Energizer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Energizer from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

NYSE ENR opened at $34.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.16. Energizer has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.25 and a 200-day moving average of $34.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Energizer had a positive return on equity of 135.74% and a negative net margin of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $699.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Energizer’s payout ratio is -35.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 58.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energizer in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Energizer by 107.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 32.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

