Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA) Receives $28.60 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on EVA shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Enviva from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enviva from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Enviva stock opened at $9.21 on Friday. Enviva has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $74.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.99. The company has a market capitalization of $685.04 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11.

Enviva (NYSE:EVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $301.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.38 million. Enviva had a negative return on equity of 80.32% and a negative net margin of 23.63%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enviva will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Enviva by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enviva during the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Enviva Inc produces, processes, and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, European Union, and Japan. DS: The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP and changed its name to Enviva Inc in December 2021.

