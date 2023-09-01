Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$26.55.

ERO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price target on Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, May 29th. Raymond James cut Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$30.00 price objective on Ero Copper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$33.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$27.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$25.64. Ero Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$11.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.12. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.19.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.02. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of C$140.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$144.41 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 1.4402258 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

