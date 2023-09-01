Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSE:ESP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Espey Manufacturing & Electronics (NYSE:ESP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Stock Performance
Espey Manufacturing & Electronics stock opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. Espey Manufacturing & Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $22.96.
Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Espey Manufacturing & Electronics
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Takeaways from the August Inflation Report
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- On Fire: 5 Best Artificial Intelligence Penny Stocks
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- 6 Cybersecurity Stocks: Which is the Best to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Espey Manufacturing & Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Espey Manufacturing & Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.