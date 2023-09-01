Etsy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 34,255 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 53% compared to the average daily volume of 22,401 put options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.43.

In other Etsy news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at $240,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total value of $178,904.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,761.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 85,998 shares of company stock worth $8,014,974 over the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Etsy by 184.1% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $73.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.00. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $71.28 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.98.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. The business had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

