Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Receives $97.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXAS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Benchmark lowered shares of Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of EXAS opened at $83.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.29. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,562 shares of company stock valued at $3,188,552. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after purchasing an additional 698,740 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.6% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,797,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $638,328,000 after purchasing an additional 173,174 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 31.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,664,000 after purchasing an additional 855,418 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,856,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,693,000 after purchasing an additional 254,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,753,000 after purchasing an additional 104,983 shares in the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

