Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $7,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at about $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 423.2% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 2,564 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $852.38, for a total value of $2,185,502.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 236 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $858.51, for a total transaction of $202,608.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at $4,259,926.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $875.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $685.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $920.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $886.57.

NYSE FICO opened at $904.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $831.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $760.97. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $389.83 and a 12 month high of $915.47. The company has a market capitalization of $22.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.24.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.35. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.43% and a negative return on equity of 51.26%. The business had revenue of $398.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

