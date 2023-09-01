FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Financial Comparison

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares FIBRA Macquarie México and Innovative Industrial Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FIBRA Macquarie México N/A N/A N/A Innovative Industrial Properties 54.95% 8.30% 6.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FIBRA Macquarie México and Innovative Industrial Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FIBRA Macquarie México N/A N/A N/A $0.65 2.77 Innovative Industrial Properties $276.36 million 8.86 $154.39 million $5.65 15.45

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Innovative Industrial Properties has higher revenue and earnings than FIBRA Macquarie México. FIBRA Macquarie México is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovative Industrial Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

25.2% of FIBRA Macquarie México shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.5% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Innovative Industrial Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for FIBRA Macquarie México and Innovative Industrial Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FIBRA Macquarie México 0 0 0 0 N/A Innovative Industrial Properties 0 3 2 0 2.40

Innovative Industrial Properties has a consensus target price of $121.80, suggesting a potential upside of 39.53%. Given Innovative Industrial Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Innovative Industrial Properties is more favorable than FIBRA Macquarie México.

Summary

Innovative Industrial Properties beats FIBRA Macquarie México on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FIBRA Macquarie México

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties. FIBRA Macquarie's portfolio consists of 238 industrial properties and 17 retail properties, located in 20 cities across 16 Mexican states as of June 30, 2023. Nine of the retail properties are held through a 50/50 joint venture.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

