FIL Ltd Acquires 21,650 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 57.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,555 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,650 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $4,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,313,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,576,000 after acquiring an additional 415,176 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,214,000 after buying an additional 180,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,212,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,905,000 after buying an additional 1,578,782 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in CoStar Group by 20.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,634,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,070,000 after buying an additional 785,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.73. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.12 and a 52-week high of $92.36. The firm has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a PE ratio of 86.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 12.30 and a current ratio of 12.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.49 million. On average, analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.57, for a total value of $129,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,934 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,976.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,280,535.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,474 shares of company stock worth $15,103,488 over the last ninety days. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on CSGP. Bank of America cut their target price on CoStar Group from $104.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

