FIL Ltd Makes New Investment in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

FIL Ltd bought a new position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 230.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 19.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.88.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BE stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 2.86.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 52.24%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $35,986.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,941.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bloom Energy news, insider Sharelynn Faye Moore sold 1,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $35,986.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,941.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $189,476.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,784,341.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,257 shares of company stock valued at $353,433. Insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.