FIL Ltd Purchases Shares of 45,619 Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 101,201.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,617,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,818,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604,649 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,542,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $632,367,000 after purchasing an additional 24,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,423,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $621,332,000 after purchasing an additional 184,614 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,566,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $531,599,000 after purchasing an additional 97,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,632,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $472,202,000 after purchasing an additional 69,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $80.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Barclays began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,344.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $63.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.24. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $63.30 and a 12-month high of $92.80.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 9.28%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

