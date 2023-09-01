FIL Ltd Sells 424,257 Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 603,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424,257 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 0.22% of Tricon Residential worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TCN. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $885,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tricon Residential by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tricon Residential by 531.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,500,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on TCN. National Bank Financial cut Tricon Residential from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $11.25 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Tricon Residential Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE TCN opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.21. Tricon Residential Inc. has a one year low of $7.18 and a one year high of $11.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Tricon Residential (NYSE:TCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $124.06 million for the quarter. Tricon Residential had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 51.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tricon Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Tricon Residential Profile

(Free Report)

Tricon Residential Inc (NYSE: TCN, TSX: TCN) is an owner and operator of a growing portfolio of approximately 37,000 single-family rental homes in the U.S. Sun Belt and multi-family apartments in Canada. Our commitment to enriching the lives of our employees, residents and local communities underpins Tricon's culture and business philosophy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.