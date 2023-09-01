Financial Comparison: Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF) vs. Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND)

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACRFF – Get Free Report) and Sonder (NASDAQ:SOND – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.9% of Accor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Sonder shares are held by institutional investors. 7.7% of Sonder shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Accor and Sonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accor N/A N/A N/A Sonder -48.47% -4,207.08% -16.71%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accor N/A N/A N/A $0.66 53.32 Sonder $537.44 million 0.20 -$165.74 million ($1.20) -0.42

This table compares Accor and Sonder’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Accor has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sonder. Sonder is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Accor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Accor and Sonder, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accor 0 0 0 0 N/A Sonder 0 2 1 0 2.33

Sonder has a consensus target price of $1.95, suggesting a potential upside of 290.00%. Given Sonder’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sonder is more favorable than Accor.

About Accor

Accor SA operates a chain of hotels worldwide. It operates through three segments: Management & Franchise; Services to Owners and Hotel Assets; and Others. The company owns, operates, manages, and franchises hotels. It also provides digital services to independent hotel operators through D-edge platform; Gekko solutions for leisure and travel industry and large companies; and concierge and customized services through John Paul, as well as hotel booking services; and other services in events, fine dining, and entertainment through Paris Society and Potel & Chabot platforms. In addition, the company offers distribution activities, such as private sales of hotel accommodation and luxury vacations through VeryChic platform; rental of private residences operated by onefinestay; and coworking spaces through Wojo and Mama Works. Further, it provides hotel management, procurement, cash management, IT, and advertising services, as well as various advisory services. Accor SA was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

About Sonder

Sonder Holdings Inc. engages in the hospitality business. It operates and manages properties comprising 1-, 2-, and 3+ bedroom; and studio apartments, as well as 1-bedroom hotel rooms for leisure travelers and families, digital nomads, and business travelers in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

