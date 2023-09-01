Financial Contrast: (OTCMKTS:PMCB) and Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

(OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Free Report) and Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) are both companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares and Bio-Techne’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets N/A N/A N/A Bio-Techne 25.10% 15.47% 11.56%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Bio-Techne shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bio-Techne $1.14 billion 10.91 $285.26 million $1.76 44.48

This table compares and Bio-Techne’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Bio-Techne has higher revenue and earnings than .

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for and Bio-Techne, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 0 0 0 0 N/A Bio-Techne 0 2 7 0 2.78

Bio-Techne has a consensus price target of $101.78, indicating a potential upside of 29.82%.

Summary

Bio-Techne beats on 7 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies. This segment also offers proteomic analytical tools for automated western blot and multiplexed ELISA workflow consists of manual and automated protein analysis instruments and immunoassays for use in quantifying proteins in various biological fluids. The Diagnostics and Genomics segment develops and manufactures diagnostic products, including controls, calibrators, and diagnostic assays for regulated diagnostics market, exosome-based molecular diagnostic assays, advanced tissue-based in-situ hybridization assays for spatial genomic and tissue biopsy analysis, and genetic and oncology kits for research and clinical applications; and sells products for genetic carrier screening, oncology diagnostics, molecular controls, and research, as well as instruments and process control products for hematology, blood chemistry and gases, and coagulation controls and reagents used in various diagnostic applications. It has strategic partnership with Lunaphore Technologies S.A. to develop automated same-slide spatial multiomics solution. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.