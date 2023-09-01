Financial Contrast: Sun Pacific (OTCMKTS:SNPW) versus Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Sun Pacific (OTCMKTS:SNPW – Get Free Report) and Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.7% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Stran & Company, Inc. shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Sun Pacific alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sun Pacific and Stran & Company, Inc., as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Pacific 0 0 0 0 N/A Stran & Company, Inc. 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Stran & Company, Inc. has a consensus price target of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 287.93%. Given Stran & Company, Inc.’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stran & Company, Inc. is more favorable than Sun Pacific.

This table compares Sun Pacific and Stran & Company, Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Pacific N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Stran & Company, Inc. $65.13 million 0.33 -$780,000.00 ($0.08) -14.50

Sun Pacific has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stran & Company, Inc..

Profitability

This table compares Sun Pacific and Stran & Company, Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Pacific N/A N/A N/A Stran & Company, Inc. -2.02% -3.41% -2.43%

Summary

Stran & Company, Inc. beats Sun Pacific on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Pacific

(Get Free Report)

Sun Pacific Holding Corp., a green energy company, provides solar panel and lighting products in the United States. The company offers solar bus stops, solar trashcans, and street kiosks, as well as advertising services. It also provides general, government, and other contracting services. In addition, the company engages in waste to energy business. Sun Pacific Holding Corp. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Manalapan, New Jersey.

About Stran & Company, Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Stran & Company, Inc. provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings. It also provides creative and merchandising services; warehousing/fulfillment and distribution; print-on-demand services; kitting services; point of sale displays; and loyalty and incentive programs. Stran & Company, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.