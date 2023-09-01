Financial Review: Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS) & Telos (NASDAQ:TLS)

Borqs Technologies (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Free Report) and Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Borqs Technologies and Telos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Borqs Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Borqs Technologies N/A N/A N/A Telos -22.51% -24.29% -18.09%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Telos shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Borqs Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Telos shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Borqs Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Telos 0 5 1 0 2.17

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Borqs Technologies and Telos, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Telos has a consensus target price of $5.42, indicating a potential upside of 107.54%. Given Telos’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Telos is more favorable than Borqs Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Borqs Technologies has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telos has a beta of 0.18, meaning that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Borqs Technologies and Telos’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Borqs Technologies $52.54 million 0.17 -$34.03 million N/A N/A Telos $216.89 million 0.84 -$53.43 million ($0.60) -4.35

Borqs Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Telos.

Summary

Telos beats Borqs Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Borqs Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Borqs Technologies, Inc. provides Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in the United States, India, China, and internationally. It offers commercial grade Android platform software and service solutions to address vertical market segment needs through the targeted BorqsWare software platform solutions. The company's BorqsWare software platform consists of BorqsWare Client software that has been used in Android phones, tablets, watches, and various Internet-of-things devices; and BorqsWare Server software platform, which includes back-end server software that allows customers to develop their own mobile end-to-end services for their devices. In addition, the company provides IVI solutions, machine to machine solutions, smart appliance solution, mobile operator services, and google mobile services (GMS). It primarily serves mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device original equipment manufacturers, and mobile operators, as well as product solutions of mobile connected devices for enterprise and consumer applications. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong.

About Telos

(Get Free Report)

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos Advanced Cyber Analytics, a solution-as-a-service that enables organizations to detect malicious activity earlier and to uncover and identify previously unknown attacks and new malicious behavior; IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital trusted identity risk platform for extending flexible hybrid cloud identity services; and ONYX solution, which delivers touchless fingerprint biometrics that people can submit simply by using their mobile phones. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize operational and security concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. It serves the United States federal government, large commercial businesses, state and local governments, and international customers. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Borqs Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borqs Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.