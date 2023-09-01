Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,053 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Five Below worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIVE. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Five Below by 8.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 77.9% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 36,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,551,000 after buying an additional 16,058 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 5.8% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 62,608 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,895,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 191,963 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,524,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Five Below by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,423,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FIVE. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $224.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $222.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $242.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.36.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE opened at $171.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.55 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $195.44 and its 200-day moving average is $196.95.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $759.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

