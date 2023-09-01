Fmr LLC Sells 92,920 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fmr LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,762,371 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 92,920 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Electronic Arts worth $212,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,569,700 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $827,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,594 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,756,220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $702,106,000 after acquiring an additional 87,093 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,492,497 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $426,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,479 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.55, for a total value of $97,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,785,917.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,804 shares of company stock valued at $2,493,618 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $119.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.99.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $131.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

