Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $85.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $110.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FWRD. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Air in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James cut Forward Air from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Forward Air from $138.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.14.

Forward Air Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Forward Air stock opened at $70.82 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.63. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Forward Air has a 1 year low of $60.09 and a 1 year high of $121.38.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.37). Forward Air had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 8.32%. The company had revenue of $402.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Forward Air will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is 16.96%.

Insider Activity at Forward Air

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble purchased 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.77 per share, with a total value of $99,980.41. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,816.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble acquired 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.77 per share, with a total value of $99,980.41. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 28,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,816.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Schmitt acquired 16,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.70 per share, with a total value of $1,006,335.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,632,213.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 23,302 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,544 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Forward Air

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,580,644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $167,722,000 after buying an additional 438,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 821,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,161,000 after buying an additional 359,147 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 4th quarter worth about $33,348,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 332.9% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 409,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,426,000 after buying an additional 314,714 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after buying an additional 269,446 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Articles

