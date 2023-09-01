Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) Short Interest Up 11.9% in August

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the July 31st total of 2,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 557,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Four Corners Property Trust news, CEO William H. Lenehan purchased 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.06 per share, with a total value of $198,056.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,549 shares in the company, valued at $14,503,666.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Moody sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,592,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Four Corners Property Trust

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCPT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 27,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Four Corners Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of FCPT opened at $25.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.92. Four Corners Property Trust has a 1 year low of $22.67 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FCPT

About Four Corners Property Trust

(Get Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.