freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF) & IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Critical Analysis

freenet (OTCMKTS:FRTAF – Get Free Report) and IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares freenet and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets freenet N/A N/A N/A IDEX Biometrics ASA -819.01% -142.69% -120.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for freenet and IDEX Biometrics ASA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score freenet 0 1 1 0 2.50 IDEX Biometrics ASA 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

freenet has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IDEX Biometrics ASA has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares freenet and IDEX Biometrics ASA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio freenet $3.02 billion N/A $217.98 million $1.53 16.34 IDEX Biometrics ASA $4.09 million 14.26 -$32.66 million N/A N/A

freenet has higher revenue and earnings than IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Summary

freenet beats IDEX Biometrics ASA on 6 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It operates through Mobile Communications, TV and Media, and Other/Holding segments. The Mobile Communications segment engages in the marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks; and selling and distribution of mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle. This segment also provides app-based Internet products. The TV and Media segment is involved in the planning, project management, installation, operation, service, and marketing services for broadcast-related solutions for business clients in the radio and media sectors; and the provision of services to end users in the field of DVB-T2 and IPTV. The Other/Holding segment offers portal services, such as e-commerce/advertising services; payment services; various digital products and entertainment formats for downloading and displaying, as well as use on mobile devices; communication development solutions, IT solutions, and other services; and voice and data services. The company provides its services under the klarmobil.de, freenetmobile.de, callmobile.de, freenet FLEX, freenet MOBILE, FUNK, freenet TV, waipu.tv, freenet VIDEO, freenet.de, GRAVIS, freenet BASICS, freenet ENERGY, freenet BUSINESS, CARMADA, MEDIA BROADCAST, vitrado.de, and The Cloud brands. It sells its products through electronics stores, as well as online platforms. freenet AG was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Büdelsdorf, Germany.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA

IDEX Biometrics ASA, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells fingerprint authentication solutions in Norway, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's fingerprint authentication solutions are used primarily in contactless financial payment, access control, and smart cards, as well as card-based devices for the storage of digital currencies. It primarily serves manufacturers of smart cards for financial payment applications and biometric payment card markets. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

