FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Update

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 201,200 shares, a growth of 12.2% from the July 31st total of 179,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $216.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.28. FVCBankcorp has a 12 month low of $8.30 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.24.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $15.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 17.91%. On average, research analysts predict that FVCBankcorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

In other news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 8,137 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total transaction of $84,543.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,093 shares in the company, valued at $219,156.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 7,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $75,118.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,265.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.39, for a total value of $84,543.43. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,093 shares in the company, valued at $219,156.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,964 shares of company stock worth $449,435 in the last three months. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 833,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after purchasing an additional 106,402 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 128.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 30.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in FVCBankcorp by 22.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after acquiring an additional 57,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on FVCBankcorp from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd.

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

