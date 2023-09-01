General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GIS. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth about $872,000. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 124,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $1,492,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 5.7% during the first quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GIS opened at $67.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.64 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.38.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GIS shares. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Argus raised shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

