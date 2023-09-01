Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $6.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Geron in a report on Friday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $3.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. Geron had a negative return on equity of 84.19% and a negative net margin of 38,007.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Geron will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Geron by 117.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Geron in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Geron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Geron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

