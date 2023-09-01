Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC) vs. Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS) Head to Head Review

Global Arena (OTCMKTS:GAHC – Get Free Report) and Datasea (NASDAQ:DTSS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Global Arena and Datasea, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Arena 0 0 0 0 N/A Datasea 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Global Arena has a beta of 2.1, suggesting that its share price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Datasea has a beta of -0.26, suggesting that its share price is 126% less volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of Datasea shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Global Arena shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 59.5% of Datasea shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Global Arena and Datasea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Arena -426.17% N/A -293.41% Datasea -145.23% -489.83% -179.36%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Global Arena and Datasea’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Arena $700,000.00 0.53 -$1.71 million N/A N/A Datasea $17.08 million 0.86 -$6.52 million ($0.24) -2.21

Global Arena has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Datasea.

Summary

Datasea beats Global Arena on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Global Arena

Global Arena Holding Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled paper absentee/mail ballot and online election services in the United States. The company offers voter authentication and registration software, which authenticates and registers voting member in a data look-up system; and scanning and tabulation software, an advanced OMR/OCR/Barcode scanning and tabulation software, as well as an online voting platform. It provides its services to craft and trade organizations, labor unions, political parties, co-operatives and housing organizations, associations and professional societies, universities, and political organizations. The company was formerly known as Global Arena Holding Subsidiary Corp. Global Arena Holding Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in New York, New York.

About Datasea

Datasea Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides smart security solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its smart security solutions primarily to schools, tourist or scenic attractions, and public communities. It also provides 5G messaging and smart payment solutions. The company was formerly known as Rose Rock, Inc. and changed its name to Datasea Inc. in October 2015. Datasea Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

