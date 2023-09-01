Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $35.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $474.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.43. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average of $30.52.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $141.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.00 million. Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 5.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Indemnity Group in the second quarter valued at $259,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 919,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13,527 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 81,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Springhouse Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 48.6% in the first quarter. Springhouse Capital Management LP now owns 359,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,119,000 after purchasing an additional 117,610 shares during the last quarter. 37.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Commercial Specialty and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment distributes property and casualty insurance products; and general liability products for small commercial businesses through a network of wholesale general agents.

