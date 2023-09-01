HC Wainwright Begins Coverage on BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

BigBear.ai Stock Down 5.7 %

Shares of NYSE:BBAI opened at $1.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.33. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $6.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.36.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $38.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.31 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 4,639.70% and a negative net margin of 55.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BigBear.ai will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at $5,390,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at $4,858,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at $1,098,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the first quarter valued at $2,953,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of BigBear.ai during the second quarter valued at $764,000. 1.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

Featured Articles

