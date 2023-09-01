Head to Head Contrast: Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) & NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT)

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) and Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

NewtekOne has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for NewtekOne and Cullen/Frost Bankers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NewtekOne 0 3 1 0 2.25 Cullen/Frost Bankers 0 8 3 0 2.27

Profitability

NewtekOne presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.29%. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus target price of $124.60, indicating a potential upside of 31.80%. Given Cullen/Frost Bankers’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cullen/Frost Bankers is more favorable than NewtekOne.

This table compares NewtekOne and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NewtekOne 15.62% 12.02% 2.99% Cullen/Frost Bankers 29.14% 22.93% 1.36%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NewtekOne and Cullen/Frost Bankers’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NewtekOne $141.71 million 3.12 $32.31 million $1.09 16.43 Cullen/Frost Bankers $1.88 billion 3.22 $579.15 million $10.67 8.86

Cullen/Frost Bankers has higher revenue and earnings than NewtekOne. Cullen/Frost Bankers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NewtekOne, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.1% of NewtekOne shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.4% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of NewtekOne shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Cullen/Frost Bankers shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

NewtekOne pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays an annual dividend of $3.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. NewtekOne pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cullen/Frost Bankers pays out 32.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cullen/Frost Bankers has increased its dividend for 30 consecutive years.

Summary

Cullen/Frost Bankers beats NewtekOne on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NewtekOne

NewtekOne, Inc., a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services. It also provides consumer banking services, such as checking accounts, savings programs, automated-teller machines (ATMs), overdraft facilities, installment and real estate loans, first mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, drive-in and night deposit services, safe deposit facilities, and brokerage services. In addition, the company offers international banking services comprising deposits, loans, letters of credit, foreign collections, funds transmitting, and foreign exchange services. Further, it offers trust, investment, agency, and custodial services for individual and corporate clients; provides capital market services that include sales and trading, new issue underwriting, money market trading, advisory, and securities safekeeping and clearance; and supports international business activities. Additionally, the company offers insurance and securities brokerage services; and holds securities for investment purposes, as well as investment management services to Frost-managed mutual funds, institutions, and individuals. The company serves energy, manufacturing, services, construction, retail, telecommunications, healthcare, military, and transportation industries. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

