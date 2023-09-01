Head-To-Head Contrast: Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL) vs. NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach (OTCMKTS:FMBL – Get Free Report) and NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and NatWest Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 0 0 0 0 N/A NatWest Group 1 3 0 0 1.75

NatWest Group has a consensus target price of $6.24, indicating a potential upside of 5.95%. Given NatWest Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NatWest Group is more favorable than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NatWest Group has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and NatWest Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach 22.94% 7.05% 0.77% NatWest Group 21.11% 10.86% 0.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach and NatWest Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach $358.80 million 1.62 $109.00 million $725.05 6.69 NatWest Group $19.73 billion 1.36 $4.44 billion $0.94 6.27

NatWest Group has higher revenue and earnings than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach. NatWest Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.6% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of NatWest Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.8% of Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays an annual dividend of $112.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. NatWest Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach pays out 15.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. NatWest Group pays out 29.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach beats NatWest Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach

Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach provides various banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in Los Angeles, Orange, and Santa Barbara Counties. It offers checking, savings, Christmas club savings, health savings, market rate savings, and money market accounts; demand and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement account. The company also provides personal, home, commercial real estate, real estate and construction, and commercial business loans, as well as lines of credit; financing for residential loans comprising single-family and multifamily loans; and credit and debit cards. In addition, it offers account management, receivables and payables, and risk management services; commercial lending services; and faith-based and healthcare banking services, as well as online and mobile banking services. Farmers & Merchants Bank of Long Beach was incorporated in 1907 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments. The Retail Banking segment offers a range of banking products and related financial services, such as current accounts, mortgages, personal unsecured lending, and personal deposits, as well as mobile and online banking services. The Private Banking segment provides private banking and wealth management products for high-net-worth individuals and their business interests. The Commercial & Institutional segment offers banking and financial solutions to large corporate organisations, multi-nationals, and financial institutions. The company was formerly known as The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc and changed its name to NatWest Group plc in July 2020. NatWest Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

