Head to Head Review: Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) & XPeng (NYSE:XPEV)

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) and XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Aston Martin Lagonda Global and XPeng’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aston Martin Lagonda Global N/A N/A N/A XPeng -46.94% -27.32% -14.13%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Aston Martin Lagonda Global and XPeng, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aston Martin Lagonda Global 0 1 4 0 2.80 XPeng 4 4 5 0 2.08

Earnings and Valuation

XPeng has a consensus target price of $16.10, indicating a potential downside of 9.50%. Given XPeng’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe XPeng is more favorable than Aston Martin Lagonda Global.

This table compares Aston Martin Lagonda Global and XPeng’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aston Martin Lagonda Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A XPeng $3.89 billion 3.94 -$1.36 billion ($1.64) -10.85

Aston Martin Lagonda Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than XPeng.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of XPeng shares are held by institutional investors. 27.6% of XPeng shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

XPeng beats Aston Martin Lagonda Global on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aston Martin Lagonda Global

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG. Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Gaydon, the United Kingdom.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, technical support, auto financing, insurance technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services. In addition, it offers advanced driver-assistance system technology and in-car intelligent operating system, as well as core vehicle systems, including powertrain and the electrical and electronic architecture. XPeng Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

