Head to Head Review: DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) versus Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Free Report) and DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and DXC Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Stronghold Digital Mining alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stronghold Digital Mining $82.41 million 0.67 -$89.26 million ($27.95) -0.20 DXC Technology $14.43 billion 0.29 -$568.00 million ($2.84) -7.30

Stronghold Digital Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DXC Technology. DXC Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stronghold Digital Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stronghold Digital Mining -114.79% -31.12% -11.32% DXC Technology -4.47% 17.63% 4.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Stronghold Digital Mining and DXC Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

4.7% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.1% of DXC Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 47.5% of Stronghold Digital Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of DXC Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Stronghold Digital Mining has a beta of 2.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DXC Technology has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and DXC Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stronghold Digital Mining 0 1 2 0 2.67 DXC Technology 1 9 0 0 1.90

Stronghold Digital Mining presently has a consensus target price of $17.88, indicating a potential upside of 218.63%. DXC Technology has a consensus target price of $26.64, indicating a potential upside of 28.43%. Given Stronghold Digital Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Stronghold Digital Mining is more favorable than DXC Technology.

Summary

Stronghold Digital Mining beats DXC Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

(Get Free Report)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc., a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also engages in the operation of coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About DXC Technology

(Get Free Report)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business. It also simplifies, modernize, and accelerate mission-critical applications that support business agility and growth through applications services. In addition, this segment provides proprietary modular insurance software and platforms; and operates spectrum of insurance business process services, as well as operates bank cards, payment and lending process, and customer experiences. The GIS segment provides security services, such as IT security, operations and culture for the cloud, protecting data with a zero-trust strategy, and manage a security operation center; and cloud infrastructure and IT outsourcing services. It also delivers a consumer-like experience, centralize IT management, and support services, as well as improve the total cost of ownership. In addition, it markets and sells its products through direct sales force to commercial businesses and public sector enterprises. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stronghold Digital Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.