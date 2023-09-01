Head to Head Review: Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) versus First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Get Free Report) and First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and First Busey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Republic First Bancorp $165.93 million 0.13 $25.18 million N/A N/A First Busey $461.85 million 2.42 $128.31 million $2.42 8.35

First Busey has higher revenue and earnings than Republic First Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Republic First Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Busey 0 1 1 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Republic First Bancorp and First Busey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Republic First Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 900.00%. First Busey has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 15.51%. Given Republic First Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Republic First Bancorp is more favorable than First Busey.

Volatility & Risk

Republic First Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Busey has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

34.3% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of First Busey shares are held by institutional investors. 14.4% of Republic First Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of First Busey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Republic First Bancorp and First Busey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Republic First Bancorp N/A N/A N/A First Busey 24.80% 11.94% 1.12%

Summary

First Busey beats Republic First Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Republic First Bancorp

Republic First Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers secured and unsecured commercial, real estate, construction and land development, automobile, and home improvement loans; mortgages, home equity and overdraft lines of credit, and other products; and lockbox services. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment provides banking services to individual customers, such as demand and savings deposits, money transfers, safe deposit services, individual retirement accounts and other fiduciary services, automated teller machines, and technology-based networks, as well as loan products, including residential real estate, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans. This segment also offers banking services to corporate customers, including commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, and agricultural loans, as well as cash management services. The FirsTech segment provides payment technology solutions comprising online, mobile, and voice-recognition bill payments; money management and credit card networks; direct debit services; lockbox remittance processing for payments made by mail; and walk-in payments, as well as tools to help clients with billing, reconciliation, bill reminders, and treasury services. The Wealth Management segment offers a range of asset management, investment, brokerage, fiduciary, philanthropic advisory, tax preparation, and farm management services to individuals, businesses, and foundations. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

