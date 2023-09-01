Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HCAT. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim cut Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut Health Catalyst from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.55.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. The company has a market cap of $665.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.30. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $15.87.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $73.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.67 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 16.49% and a negative net margin of 51.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Health Catalyst

In other Health Catalyst news, CAO Jason Alger sold 2,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total value of $28,060.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,205.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 6,014 shares of company stock worth $70,529 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Health Catalyst

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,941,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,634,000 after buying an additional 636,395 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,397,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,356 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after purchasing an additional 73,852 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,980,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,110,000 after purchasing an additional 818,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daventry Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Daventry Group LP now owns 1,637,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,105,000 after purchasing an additional 197,497 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.