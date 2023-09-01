Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

HR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.10 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $25.42.

In other news, Director John Knox Singleton bought 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.11 per share, with a total value of $538,965.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Healthcare Realty Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,386,000 after buying an additional 425,269 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,728,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,342,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,251,000 after buying an additional 585,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,838,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,993,000 after purchasing an additional 292,677 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

