Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $45.50 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Shares of HCCI stock opened at $45.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $25.70 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $192.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.22 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 59.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 317.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

