HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 109,420 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,006,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,420 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 2.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 618,360 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,068,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 54,014 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,726,000 after purchasing an additional 76,699 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 297.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,456,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,659,000 after buying an additional 1,089,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,449,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after buying an additional 92,755 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $18.98 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.31 and a 12-month high of $19.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $0.0622 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

