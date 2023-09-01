HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires 15,383 Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 398,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,383 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 2.17% of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 896.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QLTA opened at $46.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.99. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.84 and a 12-month high of $48.80.

About iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

